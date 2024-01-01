CHAPEL HILL – Jalen Washington’s game is coming. It might not be at a rate some projected, even after his series of knee injuries, but make no mistake, he’s getting better by the day.

His numbers bear that out, so do the eyes. But most important, it’s clear North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis sees it as well. That’s why Davis has been working the 6-foot-10 Washington with 6-foot-10 veteran Armando Bacot in practice.

In now-No. 8 UNC’s 105-60 romp over Charleston Southern on Friday night at the Smith Center, Washington and Bacot played together for a 4:15 stretch. It was their first time together on the floor during a game this season, and it was significant.

“In practice lately, we've been playing him and Armando together and we have him out there tonight,” Davis said. “They're two bigs but they're different and give us a bigger and different look. It helps us in terms of rebounding, and I'm really happy that he had a great game tonight.”

Washington set career highs in points with 17 and rebounds with seven. His scoring output included a pair of 3-pointers, two layups, a dunk, and two mid-range jumpers. His first three rebounds were on the offensive glass, marking a decided turn in his game toward increased physicality and aggressiveness near the rim.

The latter hasn’t always been there when Washington has been on the court. Overcoming the injuries set him back a lot physically, but also mentally. He says he’s well beyond that now.

“I feel a whole lot more confident than I did last year, so I see improvement,” Washington said following the win over the Buccaneers.

And he’s having more fun.