THI’s Deana King caught up with Spottsville on Thursday to learn more about why he chose Carolina.

At 6-0 and 185 pounds, Spottsville is the fifth commitment for UNC in the class of 2019 and will join former teammate Avery Jones, a current freshman for the Tar Heels.

Spottsville, who was offered close to a year ago, chose the Tar Heels over offers from West Virginia and East Carolina, among others.

Welton Spottsville , a 2-star wide receiver from Havelock (NC) High School, committed Thursday to play football at North Carolina.

Here is that interview:

Why did you commit to UNC?

Spottsville: "Personally, I feel UNC is the best fit for me offensively right now. I will work hard and should see time in my position early in my freshman year. I feel I can get early playing time. Another big reason I chose UNC is because it has excellent academic programs especially in what I plan to major in Sports Medicine."

What position are they recruiting you as?

Spottsville: "Wide receiver."

Was class of 2018 UNC commit Jordyn Adams' getting selected by the Angels in the MLB Draft effect your decision?

Spottsville: "No, it really didn't effect my decision."

What do you like about UNC?

Spottsville: "The color. I love the UNC color. I have Carolina Blue shorts and I wear them almost too much. I also love the Jumpman logo. I also play basketball so I love my Jordans and I love Michael Jordan. On the court, I try to play hoops like him, but i come no where close.

Were you a fan of UNC?

Spottsville: "Not really, but I heard all about them because I love watching UNC hoops. My dad's job took us several places all over but always thought of UNC as a cool school."

Who is your recruiter and what do you like about him?

Spottsville: "Coach (Mike) Ekeler is so fun and exciting to be around. He has high energy and I have grown into a strong relationship with him over the past few months."

Have you gotten to know WR Coach Luke Paschal?

Spottsville: "Yes, Coach Paschal came down a couple of weeks ago to see me. He is very straight forward type of coach. He told me everything is earned there and not given to individuals."

What does UNC like about you?

Spottsville: "They like how I go get the ball and my explosiveness. I need to work on my route running and being consistent. I've been working really hard on that."

What other schools were recruiting you?

Spottsville: "West Virginia, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte, and Georgia Southern."

Will you be attending the Freak Show?

Spottsville: "Possibly. I have not decided to or not."