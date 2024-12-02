Willie Lampkin Named Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – As voted on by the league's coaches, the Atlantic Coast Conference named North Carolina offensive guard Willie Lampkin the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner on Monday.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league's head coaches and defensive coordinators. The trophy is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945.

Lampkin is the ninth Tar Heel to win the award and the first since Jonathan Cooper in 2012. Six of the nine Carolina recipients of the award have been guards, two have been fullbacks, and one center – Jeff Garnica in 1988 – earned the accolades.

Ranked as the highest-graded guard among all Power 4 offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus, Lampkin has not allowed a sack all season long over 473 pass-blocking reps. He has also helped pave the way for a North Carolina offense that has averaged 423.4 total yards of offense per game this season, including an average of 189.5 rushing yards per game led by running back Omarion Hampton, who leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in rushing yards (1,660) and rushing yards per game (138.3).





UNC Winners of the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

1961: Jim LeCompte, G, North Carolina

1964: Eddie Kesler, FB, North Carolina

1971: Geoff Hamlin, FB, North Carolina

1972: Ron Rusnak, G, North Carolina

1974: Ken Huff, G, North Carolina

1980: Ron Wooten, G, North Carolina

1988: Jeff Garnica, C, North Carolina

2012: Jonathan Cooper, G, North Carolina

2024: Willie Lampkin, G, North Carolina



