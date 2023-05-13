SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… *Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? *Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? *Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership. AJ & Andy's discussion about MPF Here! Tell them THI sent you

Now that the portal frenzy appears to have calmed, unless North Carolina can land a true backup big to center Armando Bacot and no other Tar Heels head out the door, let’s take a look at exactly what UNC lost into the transfer portal:

Caleb Love

2022-23 Season: 16.7 ppg, 2.8 apg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 spg, 37.8 FG%, 29.9 3pt%, 35.7 mpg. Career (2020-23): 14.6 ppg, 3.3 apg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 spg, 36.0 FG%, 31.7 3pt%, 32,8 mpg. Thoughts: Love will go down in history as one of the most temporarily loved played ever at Carolina. Fans adored him during the NCAA run in 2022, especially after he hit the historic 3-pointer over Mark Williams to essentially beat Duke in Coach K’s last game. But he frustrated fans for much of his three seasons, including both of his head coaches. Love is well-intended much of the time, but never became the disciplined player he acknowledged was his primary weakness. UNC loses someone with star power in Love, but it was time for him to move on for himself and for Carolina. He transferred to Michigan, which could face the Heels in the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas next November.

Puff Johnson

2022-23 Season: 4.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, .4 apg, .6 spg, 38.7 FG%, 28.3 3pt%, 16.0 mpg. Career (2020-23): 3.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, .3 apg, .4 spg, 41.7 FG%, 24.7 3pt%, 11.4 mpg. Thoughts: Johnson was a solid program guy who could have filled that role as a senior, but Davis told him he was recruiting over him in the portal, which indicates the head coach doesn’t believe Johnson is a 25-minute player. He is a sneaky good rebounder, a quality off-the-ball defender, and cuts well on the baseline, but he never looked confident shooting the ball, isn’t all that athletic, and UNC fans may have already seen the best of Johnson. Johnson has transferred to Penn State.

D'Marco Dunn

2022-23 season: 2.7 ppg, .7 rpg, .2 apg, .3 spg, .2 bpg, 10.2 mpg. Career stats (2021-23): 1.9 ppg, .5 rpg, .3 apg, .2 spg, .1 bpg, 7.4 mpg. Thoughts: Dunn played 370 minutes in 50 games at UNC, so he was on the floor enough to show signs of consistency, but it never happened. At times, it appeared he was ready to step into a reliable role off the bench, but his up-and-down play on both ends of the floor made it difficult for Davis to use him more. His best game was 14 points in 25 minutes in a win at Louisville, in which he shut down El Ellis after taking over defensive duties on him following a hot start by Ellis. But there weren’t a lot of highlight moments for Dunn. An obvious logjam in the backcourt would have made getting more playing time as a junior difficult, so he probably made a wise personal decision moving on. Dunn can help a lot of quality teams.

Tyler Nickel

2022-23 Season: 2.1 ppg, .6 rpg, .3 apg, .1 spg, 37.5 FG%, 22.2 3pt%, 6.0 mpg. Thoughts: In his lone season, Nickel only got solid minutes in a handful of games, but did show some flashes at times. Having the reputation as a shooter, it would have made sense for Davis to have used Nickel more, given how awful the Heels shot the ball. Multiple factors were at play in Nickel leaving, one being that he wasn’t used enough. He transferred to Virginia Tech, so it will be interesting to see how he does against the Heels next season and beyond.

Dontrez Styles

2022-23 Season: 1.4 ppg, .9 rpg, .1 apg, .1 spg, .1 bpg, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3pt%, 5.9 mpg. Career (2021-23): 1.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, .1 apg, .1 spg, .1 bpg, 41.9 FG%, 22.2 3pt%, 5.9 mpg. Thoughts: Styles will always be remembered for the 3-pointer he hit early in overtime in the NCAA second-round win over the defending national champs. But he will also be remembered for being the best athlete on the team who just didn’t get on the floor much. Styles wasn’t highly skilled and didn’t practice well, so he didn’t play much. Potentially a terrific defender, he was so-so there, too. Styles transferred to Georgetown.

Justin McKoy

2022-23 Season: 1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, .1 apg, .4 bpg, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3pt%, 5.4 mpg. Career (2019-23): 1.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, .4 apg, .1 bpg, 39.2 FG%, 28.6 3pt%, 7.9 mpg. Thoughts: McKoy spent his first two seasons at Virginia and last two at UNC. A skilled player, McKoy simply lacked the athletic ability and bounce to help UNC much as a tweener between a three and four man. In fact, UVA used him mainly as a backup center, which should say something. A good program guy, McKoy was actually on the floor for the final shot of the 2022 national championship game. McKoy transferred to Hawaii.

Will Shaver

2022-23 Season: .7 ppg, .3 rpg, .3 apg, 0.0 FG%, 2.0 mpg. Thoughts: Shaver came in after Christmas during the 2021-22 season and redshirted. The intent was to work on his game for what would be his regular freshman season this past winter. He played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury. A big man who could one day have developed into a solid backup, that plan was scrapped when he entered the portal. Shaver transferred to UAB.

Overall Thoughts