CHARLOTTE – If any staff changes are made at North Carolina, it was always going to happen after the Tar Heels’ bowl game. And now that it’s in the rearview mirror, head coach Mack Brown has begun the process of working through whatever decisions are eventually made.

Whether any coaches are pushed out or not, Brown will follow the same protocol leading to his decisions.

At issue, he acknowledged Tuesday during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl media day, is the defensive side of the ball. Although improved from 2022, the Tar Heels are still ranked No. 95 in total defense, and post similarly poor rankings in many statistical areas.

Perhaps most concerning to Brown is how Gene Chizik’s unit performed so well over the first half of the season, but not in the second half of the campaign.

“I’ll do the same thing I do every year,” Brown said. “I’ll look at what we did well, why did we play great defense for six weeks and then we were inconsistent the last six. We weren’t as bad as everybody thinks, but we were that bad at times.

“We were horrible in the fourth quarter at Georgia Tech. Why? Lost us the game. If you score 42 points, you should win. We were horrible in the fourth quarter against Duke, (and) it nearly lost us the game.”

Breaking it down reveals alarming numbers.

The Tar Heels entered the Miami game ranked 35th in total defense, and through the third quarter that night, Chizik’s unit had surrendered only 13 total points in the second halves to Power 5 opponents South Carolina, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse, plus the third period versus the Hurricanes. That is an average of 1.4 points per second-half quarter. Then everything changed.

Miami scored two fourth-quarters touchdowns, and offenses for Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Clemson, and NC State totaled 105 points in 11 second-half quarters, an average of 9.5 points per period.