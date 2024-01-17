CHAPEL HILL - Jae’Lyn Withers spent the first four seasons of his college career at Louisville experiencing an up-and-down stint with the Cardinals.

Withers was part of a top-10 team as a freshman and finished his career at Louisville as a starter on a 4-28 squad.

On Wednesday night, he will face his former school for the first time since transferring to North Carolina, as the Tar Heels look to extend their winning streak to seven games. And, as Withers suits up against friends, former teammates, and former coaches, he is playing his best basketball as a Tar Heel.

“My freshman year we were top 10 in the country with Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch, that team," Withers said Saturday, following UNC's rout of Syracuse at the Smith Center. "I would say since then, it’s been a little up and down at Louisville, so I think that coming here with the same caliber of players as my freshman year team, that’s been good for me to see. It’s good in practice, we’re battling one another, whether it’s a starter or the reserves. We’re all competing.”

Withers has recorded double digit minutes in five consecutive contests, including 14 in the Tar Heels’ 103-67 win over the Orange. He amassed 10 points (4-for-5 field goals) for just the second time this season, and tallied six rebounds in the win over the Orange.

Withers has scored in each of the last five contests and twie snared six rebounds in that stretch. But, for the 6-foot-9 forward, his spot in the rotation has not always been so clear.

Beginning with North Carolina’s first loss of the season against Villanova, Withers combined for just eight points over a five game stretch while shooting 2-for-11 from the field.

He saw his minutes decrease, logging just six minutes against Florida State, nine against UConn, and four against Oklahoma.