GREENSBORO – With North Carolina’s chances at receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament highly doubtful, a question that needed asking in the Tar Heels’ locker room Thursday night was if they’d be interested in playing in the NIT.

Granted, UNC was coming off a 68-59 loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, and the emotions and disappointment of the performance and its effect on their NCAA hopes were clear.

But the questions had to be asked, so they were. And while there was no consensus, there was no overwhelming thumbs-up given by the players, either.

“I don’t have a comment,” wing Leaky Black said, who also later somewhat acknowledged that was his last game in a UNC uniform.

Pete Nance came to Carolina (20-13) last summer using his Covid year to play another season of college basketball after four campaigns at Northwestern. One of the main reasons he chose Chapel Hill was to not just play in the NCAA Tournament, but because of the Tar Heels’ seemingly strong chances at contending for a national championship.

The disappointment in Nance’s face as he sat in front of his locker was obvious. It was really more pain than disappointment, actually.

“I don’t know, I’m not talking about that,” Nance replied when asked about the NIT.