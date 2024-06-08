Zayden High didn’t have a big role for North Carolina as a freshman, but he did help the Tar Heels at times in games, enough that gleaning from some of those performances offers a small glimpse of what could be coming down the road from the Texas native.

High played 102 minutes in 23 games, but in only six of UNC’s last 16 contests, accumulating just 19 total minutes in that span. For the season, High scored 18 points, grabbed 26 rebounds (nine offensive), had three assists, five steals, nine turnovers, and 23 personal fouls.

The athletic 6-foot-10 forward was 6-for-19 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from the perimeter, and he was 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

As we are doing with each of UNC’s returning scholarship players, as well as the transfers, here are High’s five best games and what they might mean: