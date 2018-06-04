TarHeelIllustrated.com

The talented rising junior recently spoke to Tar Heel Illustrated at the VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase in Charlotte.

Class of 2020 safety Jaidyn Denis , a 6-0, 174-pound prospect from Mallard Creek High School, is one of many future college players at the oowerhouse school. Denis has one offer from Charlotte currently, but is getting some interest from the local schools especially North Carolina.





You are from Mallard Creek. What are you expecting this year?

“I’m expecting a whole lot. I’m expecting physicality and expecting a championship. We work hard every day throughout the summer. We started back in the beginning of March and we are still working to this day now until the first game against Dutch Fork.”

Recruiting-wise, what schools have been in contact or do you have any offers?

“I have an offer from UNCC (Charlotte). Some schools that have been in contact with me are Florida State, Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina and South Carolina.”

You’ve been in contact with Coach Thigpen, correct?

“Yes ma’am.”

What are your thoughts about Carolina?

“Carolina is a great school. They have a great DB corp. I like everything about them.”

Are you thinking about taking a visit sometime?

“Yes ma’am.”

Any other plans for other camps this summer?

“I will probably go to another UnderArmour Camp in Florida.”





