TarHeelIllustrated.com

Devin Flowers, a 2021 dual threat quarterback from Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC, was one of the few underclassmen that took part in North Carolina’s junior day two weeks ago. Flowers, who is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds currently holds no offers, but has some quality programs in regular contact, enjoyed the interest from the Tar Heels on his visit.



“The visit was great atmosphere was great,” he told THI. “I’ve been to Chapel Hill before but first time meeting Coach Brown and the new staff. You can tell that they want to change the program around ASAP and win ASAP.” As he toured the campus and meet with the coaches, Flowers felt the overall trip was a success as he got to soak in the big UNC-Duke rivalry basketball game. “The energy from the UNC fans and coaches was wild,” he said. “The new indoor facility was definitely a highlight, and wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway really just made me feel at home.”

Flowers played this past season at SW Guilford High School in High Point, NC, but is now at Glenn, which is about 14 miles toward Winston-Salem. “I go to Glenn now, just recently transferred from Southwest,” Flowers said. Other than his visit to Chapel Hill, he has taken visits this spring to Virginia Tech, NC. State, ECU, Wake Forest, Duke and App State. N.C. State and Old Dominion have shown the most interest in him of late.



Devin Flowers Highlights