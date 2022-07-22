 TarHeelIllustrated - 2024 PG Elliot Cadeau Receives North Carolina's Latest Offer
basketball

2024 PG Elliot Cadeau Receives North Carolina's Latest Offer

Elliot Cadeau
Elliot Cadeau (https://nychoops.rivals.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

It was pretty much a given that Hubert Davis would be extending offers after four days of live observation at the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, SC.

It only took half of that window for Elliot Cadeau to pick up a scholarship invitation from the Tar Heels. Peach Jam began Sunday, the live period started Wednesday, and Cadeau announced his offer from the Tar Heels on Friday morning.

