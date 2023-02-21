Class of 2025 athlete Fonzy Smith is an up-and-coming prospect that is hitting colleges' recruiting boards. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder plays wide receiver and defensive back for Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, NC.

During the 2022 season, Smith ran 14 times for 264 yards with 5 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 178 yards with 2 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 32 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, an interception, and 4 fumble recoveries for the Crusaders.

On Wednesday, Smith received his first Division 1 offer and it came from Coach Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels. He is also receiving recruiting interest from Charlotte, NC State, and Wake Forest.

THI caught up with Smith to get his reactions and thoughts about the North Carolina offer: