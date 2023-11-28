A grueling stretch of games continues for North Carolina on Wednesday night, as the No. 17 Tar Heels host No. 10 Tennessee at the Smith Center as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

UNC is coming off a solid trip to The Bahamas in which the Tar Heels went 2-1 at the Battle 4 Atlantis with the wins over Northern Iowa and Arkansas, and the loss by two points in overtime to Villanova.

The Volunteers went 1-2 in the Maui Invitational, beating Syracuse by 17 points before falling to No. 1 Purdue by four and then-No. 2 Kansas by nine. Previously, Tennessee won at Wisconsin by 10 points.

Carolina is 5-1 while Tennessee is 4-2. The game tips at 7:15 and will air on ESPN.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Tennessee: