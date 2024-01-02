For the first time this season, No. 8 North Carolina will play a game in an opponents’ home arena, as the Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center.

Carolina heads into this game as the first of 19 consecutive ACC games to close out the regular season, and the first of a three-game road stretch that includes games at Clemon on Saturday and NC State on January 10. All three are currently Quad 1 games, so this is a crucial stretch for Hubert Davis’ team.

Pitt comes in at 9-4 overall and 0-2 in ACC play. Its league losses are at home to Clemson and this past Saturday at Syracuse. The Panthers are No. 41 in the NET and own wins over Oregon State and at West Virginia. Their other two losses are at home to Missouri and to Florida on a neutral floor.

The game tips at 7 PM and will air on ESPN.