North Carolina Offers the Nation's Top-Ranked Sophomore

North Carolina has been busy on the recruiting trail the last few days. It was confirmed Friday night that 2026 guard, Taylen Kinney, had picked up an offer from the Tar Heels. Roughly 24 hours later, the top-ranked player in the 2027 class confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated that he had received an invite as well.

C.J. Rosser would be that five-star talent. The 6-foot-9 forward (with a 7-foot-1 wingspan) attends Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount. The Knights are currently 20-6 on the season.

According to MaxPreps, Rosser averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocked shots per game. He shot 75% from the foul line, 48% from the field, and 30% from three-point range.

Rosser had five double-doubles on the year including one in each of his last two games. He went over the 20-point scoring plateau ten times. His seasonal high was a 30-point outburst against Grace Christian.



The youngster does not put a lot of there on social media, but we do know of offers now from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Rosser took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill back in early December when the Tar Heels hosted Alabama. He also paid an unofficial to Duke last month.

