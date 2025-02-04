3-Star 2026 Texas DL Jake Johnson 'Excited' By UNC Offer

For 2026 defensive tackle Jake Johnson, January was a turning point in his recruitment, as the 6-foot-3, 290 pound prospect logged 14 offers.

Johnson, a 3-star recruit out of Prosper, TX, received an offer from North Carolina on January 29, and now holds 27 overall.

As a junior, he notched 70 tackles, 16 pressures, 11 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles, en route to the District 6-6A District Defensive Line MVP award.

Johnson spoke with THI about his recruitment and when he hopes to make a visit to Chapel Hill.