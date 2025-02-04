Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 4, 2025
3-Star 2026 Texas DL Jake Johnson 'Excited' By UNC Offer
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

For 2026 defensive tackle Jake Johnson, January was a turning point in his recruitment, as the 6-foot-3, 290 pound prospect logged 14 offers.

Johnson, a 3-star recruit out of Prosper, TX, received an offer from North Carolina on January 29, and now holds 27 overall.

As a junior, he notched 70 tackles, 16 pressures, 11 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles, en route to the District 6-6A District Defensive Line MVP award.

Johnson spoke with THI about his recruitment and when he hopes to make a visit to Chapel Hill.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In