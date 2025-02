DURHAM, NC – Hubert Davis deserves high marks for having so much optimism about his fledgling basketball team.

It truly is a testament to him and the kind of man everyone knows he is. The glass-half-full approach is something more people need in life, and he exudes it.

The problem, however, is his team is running out of time to fulfill that vision for them. And at no time this season has that been clearer than here at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.