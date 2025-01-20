3-Star Class of 2026 Cornerback Justin Lewis Commits to UNC

Three days after receiving an offer from North Carolina, 2026 cornerback Justin Lewis has committed to the Tar Heels, he announced on social media on Monday.

The 3-star recruit, who attends Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, held offers from the likes of Washington, Kansas, Arizona, and Colorado.

Lewis visited both Seattle and Lawrence this past season, and received an in-home visit from then-Washington defensive analyst Armond Hawkins on January 8. Hawkins has since been hired by North Carolina, where is the defensive backs coach.

At 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, Lewis becomes the third commit for UNC in the class of 2026 and the second in as many days, joining 3-star cornerback Marcellous Ryan and 3-star quarterback Zaid Lott.