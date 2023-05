North Carolina is looking to add commitments to its defensive line rotation for the class of 2024

That's exactly why the Tar Heels are keeping DeAndre Cook, a 6-foot-4, 258-pound strongside defensive lineman from Friendship Academy in Washington, D.C, in the crosshairs for their next class.

Cook was most recently on campus for the Tar Heels’ spring game on April 15, and basketball rivalry game versus Duke in March, and he likes what he sees in North Carolina.