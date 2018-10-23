TarHeelIllustrated.com

“Coach Kapilovic offered me, it didn’t catch me off guard. I’ve gotten a ton of attention since my midseason highlights came out,” the 6-4, 300 pounder told THI . “Although it didn’t catch me off guard, it is a major blessing and I am super excited, I’ve been a big fan of UNC for a long time.”

Tar Heels’ offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic was the one who presented Pendley with the news.

Canton, GA, 3-star class of 2019 offensive lineman Nick Pendley got some exciting news last week when he was offered a scholarship offer to play college football at North Carolina.

What led the Heels to offering the Creekview High School star?

“He said he really liked my film,” Pendley said. “We discussed that I can play all 5 positions on the O-line and he wants to get me down for a visit soon.”

UNC offers a nice combination on and off the field that appeals to Pendley.

“I know they are a top academic school in the country, that offers lots of majors and that is very important to me,” he said. “I know they are in the ACC, put a ton of players in the NFL, their big rivals are Duke and N.C. State.”

The recruitment of Pendley is wide open at this time and includes some of the top programs in the nation.

“So far this fall, I’ve been to South Florida, Clemson, Auburn and Mississippi State and I’m heading to Georgia soon, “Pendley said.

Aside from the Tar Heels, he has received offers from Southern Cal, Mississippi State, South Florida, Memphis and East Carolina among others.