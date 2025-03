Jonathan Powell entered the transfer portal last week after one season at the University of West Virginia. It didn't take long for the Centerville, OH, native to hear from college coaches, and a lot of them.

The Portal Report first tweeted Wednesday morning that the 6-foot-6 wing had heard from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Xavier, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Creighton, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Georgetown, and yes, North Carolina.