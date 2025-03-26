For RJ Davis, His Time as a Tar Heel was One Helluva Run

North Carolina guard RJ Davis' career as a Tar Heel is over, and he's grateful for his time at UNC
Jonathan Powell has received initial contact in the transfer portal from North Carolina and plenty others.
As North Carolina looks into the transfer portal, its only mission should be regaining elite status, as we discuss
It was an eventful for weekend for 2027 offensive lineman Terrance Warren III. The 4-star prospect took a visit to
In a four-part Daily Drop series, we look at various needs North Carolina must fill through the portal.
North Carolina guard RJ Davis' career as a Tar Heel is over, and he's grateful for his time at UNC
Jonathan Powell has received initial contact in the transfer portal from North Carolina and plenty others.
As North Carolina looks into the transfer portal, its only mission should be regaining elite status, as we discuss