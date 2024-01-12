Alex Payne, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound, 3-star class of 2025 offensive tackle who attends Gainesville (GA) High School has 13 Division 1 offers. Among those, he is being heavily recruited by North Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements.

To earn his services, the Tar Heels will compete against several other ACC programs (Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech) and other Power 5 programs such as Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Penn State.

The good news for Carolina is that he will return to Chapel Hill this weekend for the first time since the Tar Heels' 47-45 overtime thriller to secure the Victory Bell in November.

Payne recently spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated to update his recruitment from Carolina: