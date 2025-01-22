3 Things From UNC's Loss At Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina lost to Wake Forest, 67-66, on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 21 points, while Elliot Cadeau added 14 points and 13 assists.

This is the Tar Heels' second-straight defeat of the season and their fourth-straight loss in Winston, with their last victory coming in Feb. 2019.

UNC dropped to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Wake improved to 15-4 and 7-1.

Here, Bryant and AJ talk 3 Things from the loss, including how it happened, what it means, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

