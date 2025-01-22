Diving Into Carolina's 67-66 Defeat at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina admittedly just didn’t have enough to beat Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, as the Tar Heels fell short, 67-66, in front of a sellout crowd that saw UNC lose for the second consecutive game.

The Tar Heels led early 16-7 but were unable to take advantage of prolonged poor play by the Demon Deacons and never could generate a comfortable cushion leading by just two points at halftime.

An 11-2 UNC run in the second half, however, pushed it into the lead at 54-53 with 5:21 remaining, but the Heels immediately allowed Wake a 12-2 run that gave it enough margin to end up with the win.

It was more of the same for the Tar Heels with Wake shooting 50% from the field in the second half, Carolin going 5-for-18 from the perimeter after halftime, getting bludgeoned on the glass down the stretch, and just not making enough plays.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 21 points and Elliot Cadeau added 14 points and 13 assists.

UNC dropped to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Wake improved to 15-4 and 7-1.

Lets dive into some important aspects of how the game played out: