Zavion Griffin-Haynes is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound 3-star class of 2026 strongside defensive end of Rolesville High School in Raleigh, who is beginning to trend on the national level. North Carolina joined the trend for the exciting Triangle area on May 8, both UNC and rival Duke tendering the talented pass rusher Wednesday.

The Tar Heels and the Blue Devils joined a growing list of schools around the country to offer Griffin-Haynes, the athlete who recorded more than 50 tackles, 20-plus tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback pressures, 4.5 sacks, and over six pass-break-ups as a sophomore last fall.

UNC joined Auburn, Illinois, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among big-name Power Four competitors who invited the prospect ranked No. 13 in the state and No. 17 at the position to join the program.

Griffin-Haynes holds the possibility of being a Tar Heel in very high personal regard. “You know, it’s definitely a dream school. It’s definitely a top school on my list,” he told THI in reaction to his offer from the Tar Heels.

The athlete whose name is beginning to trend on the national level listed Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, and UCLA among programs currently ‘warm’ in his recruitment.

Carolina may have just recently offered, but the Tar Heels have long been following the progress of Griffin-Haynes, UNC throwing their name in the hat for the player from right down the road as other major programs around the county, like Clemson, begin to hear of his name.

The local product was on campus for the first time in late March, touring the facilities, watching the Tar Heels practice, and getting a better feel for the Carolina program.

He talked about everything about UNC with THI, including how the offer went down, which he received via a phone call with defensive backs’ coach, Charlton Warren, the Tar Heels' assistant who was at the airport when breaking the big news. Griffin-Haynes broke down what made Carolina a dream school, what he liked about the highly-tenured Tar Heels' coaching staff, and more.

Here is our full interview with him: