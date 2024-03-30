Christian Evans is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman from Stonebridge High School in Leesburg, VA, who is being recruited by North Carolina defensive line coach Ted Moanchino for the Class of 2025 cycle.

If Evans, a 3-star who is ranked No. 26 in the state, were to commit, he would potentially join what is already shaping up to be a special class for Carolina.

With six commits inked for the class, UNC is ranked No. 17 in the nation and No. 4 in the conference for the cycle as a big official visit season approaches. And the group already boasts the likes of athletes like 4-star pro-style signal caller Bryce Baker and dynamic, physical 6-foot-5 4-star tight end Marshall Pritchett, who is a good blocker and pass catcher.

Alongside the Tar Heels, Evans lists offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and several area FCS and Group of Five schools.

The big lineman recently heard of his Carolina offer on Feb. 20, but he has already lined up his official visit for May 31-June 2. Evans said he also has official visits scheduled with Virginia and Boston College in June, and that Duke would also likely be on that list as well.

“I want to take all of my official visits and evaluate it from there, and make a true decision on my future. I will probably (commit) in June or early July, but I’m not (100% sure) yet,” he said.

THI recently caught up with Evans to talk all things Tar Heels after his visit on March 23, where he sat in on a defensive line players' meeting, toured the facility, watched practice, and met with Monachino and Mack Brown.

Here is the rest of our conversation with him: