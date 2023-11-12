It took two overtimes, but North Carolina found a way to outlast Duke, 47-45, in double-overtime Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.]

The Tar Heels led by 12 points in the fourth quarter, fell behind, and then sent the game into overtime with a 43-yard field goal by Noah Burnette. He hit one in the first overtime sending it to the second extra period.

There, Drake Maye scored on a 5-yard run and then found John Copenhaver for a two-point conversion. In Duke’s attempt to tie the game with a two-point conversion, UNC defensive back Alijah Huzzie recorded a PBU to end the game.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, while the Blue Devils dropped to 6-4 and 3-3.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Duke: