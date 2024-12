CHAPEL HILL – No. 20 North Carolina opened up ACC play with a tight, 68-65, win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in the Smith Center.

Seth Trimble led UNC with 19 points while RJ Davis finished with 16 and freshman Ian Jackson chipped in with 15.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 and 1-0 in ACC play, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-5 and 0-1.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the win, including how it happened, what it means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner