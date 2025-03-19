3 Things From UNC's 95-68 Rout of SDSU

DAYTON, OH - North Carolina used a 20-2 first half run to route San Diego State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, 95-68, on Tuesday.

RJ Davis led all scorers with 26 points, making all six of his 3-point attempts. Jae'Lyn Withers recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Seth Trimble tallied 16 points off the bench.

UNC moves on to the Round of 32 on Friday, where it will play No. 6 Ole Miss at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Here, Bryant and AJ talk 3 Things from the win, including how it happened, the Tar Heels' defensive performance, and more.

*Video edits by Bryant Baucom