North Carolina remains at home Tuesday night when the Tar Heels take on Furman at 7:00 at the Smith Center.

The Paladins enter with a 7-3 record owning a win at Louisville on their resume. They also defeated College of Charleston by three points, while UNC defeated the Cougrs by 11 points last month.

Furman’s losses are at Belmont by six, versus Navy by 11, and at Winthrop by five points. It is coming off an eight-point win over Appalachian State.

Furman Coach Bob Richey is in his fifth season and owns an 89-34 record, including consecutive 25-win seasons prior to last year’s COVID-shortened campaign, in which the Paladins went 16-9. His 2018-19 team was ranked in the AP poll for three weeks.

Carolina is 7-2 and is riding a four-game win streak.

Here are three things to watch for when the Tar Heels face the Paladins: