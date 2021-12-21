North Carolina will be back inside the Smith Center on Tuesday night as Appalachian State makes a visit for a 7:00 PM tip.

The Tar Heels are coming off one of the more disappointing performances by the program in years in a 98-69 loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas, a game that saw the lead grow to as much as 35 points. UNC did little right on the afternoon, and needs this game to get things somewhat straightened out.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 25-point loss at Duke in a game they trailed by only five points with 16 minutes remaining in the contest. Duke pulled away, but App State’s scrappiness was impressive.

ASU is 6-6 with losses to Iona, Charlotte, Delaware, Vermont, and Furman in addition to the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels are 8-3.

Here are 3 things to watch for from UNC’s game versus App State: