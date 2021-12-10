North Carolina hosts 2-7 Elon on Saturday night at the Smith Center, and with it highly unlikely the Tar Heels will be upset, we will focus more on some things to look for in this game instead of keys for Carolina to earn a victory.

The Phoenix come in at 2-7 and on a six-game losing streak. However, Elon’s losses have mostly come against major programs: Florida by 13; West Virginia by 21; Ole Miss by 18; and Temple by 17. Elon’s wins are over Division III Randolph College and NAIA Bluefield College.

UNC is 6-2 and coming off big wins over Michigan by 21 points and at Georgia Tech by 17.

The game tips at 8:00 PM at the Smith Center.

Here are three things to look for when the Tar Heels meet the Phoenix: