Keenan Jackson will ended his high school career as a state champion. He also took home the MVP award after Weddington rocked Hoggard, 56-21, in the NCHSAA 4A championship game Saturday night at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

This was Weddington’s fourth state title in the last ten years, and the first championship in the 4A bracket.

Jackson, a 4-star wide receiver and who will sign with North Carolina later this month, caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, plus he returned a fumble for a score as well.

“Coach preaches to us to envision making big plays in big-time games, so big-time players make big-time plays in big games,” Jackson said in a postgame press conference. “So, I was just looking for any opportunity to step up and help our team win a state championship.”

For Jackson, it was his first state title with the Warriors because it was his first season with the program. He transferred to Weddington from Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw.

“It’s something I knew I wanted to be a part of, I’m just grateful that I was able to go out there and do it,” Jackson said. “I’m grateful for the way the Weddington family took me in since day one when I got here.

“It’s been great. Hit the ground running, had some things to work out obviously when I got here. We worked through all the wrinkles, built great relationships.”

The No. 14 prospect in the class of 2024 in North Carolina, Jackson will enroll early at UNC and begin his college career next month.