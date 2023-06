Class of 2024 running back Anthony Carrie took his official visit to North Carolina this past weekend. The four-star running back from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, FL, has been one of the top remaining offensive targets for Coach Mack Brown.

Carrie, a 6-foot, 200-pounder is ranked No. 103 nationally and No. 19 in the state of Florida. He is ranked as the No. 10 running back in his class.

THI spoke to Carrie on Sunday afternoon to get the latest on his visit and a possible decision coming: