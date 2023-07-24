News More News
4-Star 2025 DE Utley Talks UNC Offer, Cross, Brown & More

Big-time 2025 defensive end Ethan Utley goes in-depth about UNC, Tim Cross, Mack Brown and more.
Big-time 2025 defensive end Ethan Utley goes in-depth about UNC, Tim Cross, Mack Brown and more.
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

One of the top defensive priorities for North Carolina in the class of 2025 is 4-star strongside end Ethan Utley, who attends from Ensworth School in Nashville, TN.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, the rising junior recently released a Top 12 of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, along with UNC.

THI spoke with Utley on Sunday to gather his thoughts on UNC and where they stand in his recruitment:

