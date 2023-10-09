Class of 2026 tight end Kendre' Harrison was one of many recruits that attended North Carolina's 40-7 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The 6-foot-7, 237-pound 4-star prospect out of Reidsville (NC) High School was offered very early during his freshman season.

He is one of the top recruits in the country as he is currently ranked at the No. 18 position nationally. Harrison's offer list includes Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and many more.

Harrison has helped the Rams to a 6-1 record and has caught 27 passes for 453 yards with 5 touchdowns.

THI caught up with Harrison, who also excels on the basketball court, on Sunday about his visit to Chapel Hill: