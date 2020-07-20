TarHeelIllustrated - 4-Star DE Commit Silver Will Get Hoops Shot, Too

Keshawn Silver is a 4-star defensive end committed to play football at North Carolina, but the highly sought-after gridiron standout is also something of a basketball player. So much that legendary UNC Coach Roy Williams has agreed to give him a chance at walking onto the hoops Tar Heels when he gets to Chapel Hill.

“We had a talk a while ago and he said he’s going to give me a chance,” Silver told THI on Monday evening. “So, I’m going to play.”

Silver committed to Mack Brown’s program March 3 and has been perhaps the loudest and most out-there recruiter of other prospects of the 18 members of UNC’s class of 2021.

Of course, Silver needed Brown’s blessing, but there are no issues there.

“He wants me to, most definitely,” Silver said.



