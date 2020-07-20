TarHeelIllustrated - 4-Star DE Commit Silver Will Get Hoops Shot, Too

4-Star DE Commit Silver Will Get Hoops Shot, Too
Keshawn Silver is a 4-star defensive end committed to play football at North Carolina, but the highly sought-after gridiron standout is also something of a basketball player. So much that legendary UNC Coach Roy Williams has agreed to give him a chance at walking onto the hoops Tar Heels when he gets to Chapel Hill.
“We had a talk a while ago and he said he’s going to give me a chance,” Silver told THI on Monday evening. “So, I’m going to play.”
Silver committed to Mack Brown’s program March 3 and has been perhaps the loudest and most out-there recruiter of other prospects of the 18 members of UNC’s class of 2021.
Of course, Silver needed Brown’s blessing, but there are no issues there.
“He wants me to, most definitely,” Silver said.
As a basketball player, the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder averaged 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest as a junior this past season at Rocky Mount (NC) High School.
“Defense, rebounding and whatever you need I’ll do,” Silver said are his strengths on the court.
Conversations with Williams about getting a chance to play for the fabled program have been going on for some time. Williams and Silver have developed a relationship.
“Coach Williams is a great dude,” Silver said. “We talk every now and then.”
Silver will for sure be a major part of Brown’s program for the next several years, and he could find a home in the Den Dome, too.
“I’m very excited,” Silver said. “Words can’t explain it.”
UNC's Notable Football/Basketball Players
Danny Lotz, Basketball 1956-59, Football 1959
Charles Waddell, Basketball 1972-74, Football 1974
Octavus Barnes, Football 1994-97, Basketball 1997
Ronald Curry, Football 1998-2001, Basketball 1999-2001
Julius Peppers, Football 1998-2001, Basketball 1999-2001
Jesse Holley, Football 2003-2006, Basketball 2003-05
Brooks Foster, Football 2006-08, Basketball 2004-05
Greg Little, Football 2007-09, Basketball 2007-08