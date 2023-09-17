Class of 2025 defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell was in Chapel Hill to see North Carolina play Minnesota on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Southern High School in Durham, NC, has watched the Tar Heels three times this season.

The 4-star standout who is ranked as the No. 100 player in the country and No. 3 player in North Carolina has several Power 5 scholarship offers that include Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and many more.

THI caught up with Campbell on Sunday to get his latest thoughts on the Tar Heels: