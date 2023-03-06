4-Star RB Gause Commits To UNC
Davion Gause, a 4-star running back in the class of 2024, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Monday.
Gause, who attends Chaminade Madonna High School in Hollywood, FL, is the No. 68 player nationally in the class, including No. 8 as his position, and he’s the No. 16 prospect in the state of Florida. He has a 5.9 rivals rating.
Among Gause’s many other offers are from Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Miami.
At 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds, Gause was at UNC this past weekend for a huge recruiting event for prospects, which included taking in the Duke-Carolina basketball game. He has also visited FSU, Miami, and UCF multiple time, plus he’s been to Michigan and Notre Dame.
Gause was offered by UNC last fall on September 19. He is the fourth member of UNC’s class of 2024 to commit to the Tar Heels.
“This is a huge commitment for UNC to get one of the top players in Florida and at the running back position. The running back room has a lot of talent but by the time he gets to UNC there may be opportunities.”