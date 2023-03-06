Davion Gause, a 4-star running back in the class of 2024, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Monday.

Gause, who attends Chaminade Madonna High School in Hollywood, FL, is the No. 68 player nationally in the class, including No. 8 as his position, and he’s the No. 16 prospect in the state of Florida. He has a 5.9 rivals rating.

Among Gause’s many other offers are from Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Miami.



