Sherrod Covil is a 4-star safety in the class of 2022 who has North Carolina firmly planted on his radar.

The 6-foot, 188-pound standout who attends Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, VA, has an awfully impressive offer sheet that includes Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan among many others, was extended by the Tar Heels just last week.

The offer has resonated quite well with Covil, as his connections to UNC assistant coach Dre’ Bly and current freshman cornerback Tony Grimes will be positive factors as Covil’s recruitment plays out.

THI caught up with Covil on Monday to get his thoughts on being offered by UNC and to learn more about his recruitment: