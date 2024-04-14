CHARLOTTE – The annual Rivals Camp Series made its stop this weekend in Charlotte, and one of the top performers there was North Carolina class of 2025 quarterback commit Bryce Baker.

Baker, who is a 4-star prospect, committed to UNC last June and is locked-in helping the Tar Heels recruit. At 6-foot-2and 184 pounds, Baker is a pro-style QB who is rated the No. 159 overall prospect nationally in the class, he’s the No. 12 player at his position, and is the No. 4 prospect in North Carolina.

Above is the interview Sunday with Baker.