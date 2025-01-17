Belichick In DC Area Thursday Visiting Prospect, Extending Offers

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick continued his work on the recruiting trail on Thursday, visiting the Washington, D.C. area, including down the road in Baltimore. In total, he handed out six offers that have surfaced so far, which included the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2026 and a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2027.
Belichick has been up and down the east coast in his recruiting efforts, having extended 11 offers to recruits across Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey just a week ago.
The Tar Heels have dished out more than 40 offers since January 8 and have until February 1, which marks the beginning of the dead period, to continue their in-person recruiting.
Here is a look at Belichick's work from Thursday:
Class of 2025
Tyler Houser
A 3-star LB, Houser attends Pope John XXIII in Sparta, NJ. At 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, he has also been offered by West Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, and Duke among many others. He was previously committed to Wake Forest.
Class of 2026
Zech Fort
A 4-star safety, Fort attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he has also been offered by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon among many others.
Immanuel Iheanacho
A 5-star offensive lineman, Iheanacho attends Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, MD. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, he has also been offered by Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Texas among many others.
David Jackson III
A defensive lineman, Jackson III attends Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, MD. At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, he has also been offered by Akron, Marshall, Toledo, and South Florida.
Joshua Pittman
A 3-star outside linebacker, Pittman attends Kings Fork High School in Suffolk, VA. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has also been offered by Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, and many others.
Class of 2027
Mikahi Allen
A 4-star outside linebacker, Allen attends Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, NJ. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has also been offered by Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia among many others.
Kevin Parker
A QB in the class of 2027, Parker attends Denbigh High School in Newport News, VA. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has also been offered by Duke.