Belichick In DC Area Thursday Visiting Prospect, Extending Offers

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick continued his work on the recruiting trail on Thursday, visiting the Washington, D.C. area, including down the road in Baltimore. In total, he handed out six offers that have surfaced so far, which included the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2026 and a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2027.

Belichick has been up and down the east coast in his recruiting efforts, having extended 11 offers to recruits across Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey just a week ago.



The Tar Heels have dished out more than 40 offers since January 8 and have until February 1, which marks the beginning of the dead period, to continue their in-person recruiting.

Here is a look at Belichick's work from Thursday: