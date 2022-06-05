Keenan Jackson, a 4-star wide receiver who attends Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw, NC, camped at North Carolina on Sunday, and later that day received an offer from the Tar Heels.

Jackson, who is the No. 211 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2024, No. 35 at his loaded position, and No. 7 overall in North Carolina, was extended the offer by both UNC Coach Mack Brown and WR Coach Lonnie Galloway.