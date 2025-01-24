5 Keys for UNC to Beat BC

Looking to get back on track, North Carolina hosts Boston College on Saturday for a 2:15 tip at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are coming off 72-71 and 67-66 losses to Stanford and Wake Forest, respectively, and have dropped to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. And with a key stretch of games coming up that include road dates at Pitt, Duke, and Clemson in a four-game span, it’s critical Carolina not only win but play well before heading into that gauntlet.

Boston College comes in at 9-10 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. The Eagles have lost five consecutive games and nine of their last 12 with the wins coming over Stonehill by 4 points, Fairleigh Dickinson by 8 points, and Miami by 10 points. The current five-game losing streak has been to Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Duke, and Virginia by an average of 18 points per game.

The game will air on The CW.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Boston College: