UNC DB Pledge Justin Lewis Discusses Commitment, Belichick

Lewis spoke with THI to discuss playing for Belichick, his relationship with Hawkins, and how he fits into UNC's plans:

With his commitment, he became the third pledge for UNC in the 2026 cycle, thanks in part to defensive backs coach Armond Hawkins, who came to North Carolina from Washington.

Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 165 pound prospect out of Rancho Cucamonga High School (CA), tallied 11 tackles and two pass deflections in six games during the 2024 season.

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2026 cornerback Justin Lewis on January 17. Three days later, the 3-star recruit committed to the Tar Heels.

How much of a factor was being able to play for Bill Belichick in your recruitment?

LEWIS: "Being able to play for Bill (Belichick) was a big part of my recruitment. He’s a legend."

What did the coaching staff say they like about you and how you can help with the defense at UNC?

LEWIS: "The coaching staff says I will be a lockdown man corner. My size and length lets me be able to shut down a whole side of the field."

Armond Hawkins had been recruiting you since his time at Washington. How is your relationship with him and how did it play into your decision?

LEWIS: "My relationship with Mondo (Coach Hawkins) is amazing, so that also played a huge part in my recruitment. [It's] nice to have someone who believes in you."

While coverage is a big part of playing cornerback, run support is also a strong facet of your game. How much pride do you take in being an all-around player?

LEWIS: "I would say i am very big on getting in on run support and making big hits. I love to tackle. I take a lot of pride in being an all around player."

For those who may not be familiar with your game, how would you describe yourself as a player?

LEWIS: "Safe to say that I am a shutdown corner while in man coverage, but can still flip my hips and get deep in a zone and I love to come up and make big hits."

Coach Belichick has coached elite defensive backs in the past such as Stephon Gilmore, Asante Samuel, Rodney Harrison, and Darrelle Revis. Is that part of the appeal for playing for a coach of his stature?

LEWIS: "Yes definitely, that does play a part in me going into UNC, knowing who Bill Belichick has coached and what he has done and can do for me as a coach."