2025 3-Star LB Tyler Houser Commits to North Carolina

Bill Belichick and North Carolina have added to its 2025 recruiting class once again, earning the commitment of 3-star linebacker Tyler Houser on Saturday.

Houser, a 6-foot-2, 224 pound prospect out of Pope John XXII High School in New Jersey, took an official visit to UNC on Friday.

After decommitting from Wake Forest amidst the coaching change in Winston-Salem, the appeal of playing for Belichick was a major selling point for Houser.

"It's amazing. He's the greatest football coach of all-time. It would be an honor to learn from him and play for him," said Houser on January 16 after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels.

House recorded a team-high 144 tackles during his senior season, and finished 14 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, and one interception.

He becomes the fifth commitment for UNC in the last week and the 16th overall in the 2025 class.



