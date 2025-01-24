2025 DT Nicco Maggio Pledges to North Carolina

Just one day after his decommitment from Wake Forest, 2025 defensive tackle Nicco Maggio has found a new home, as the Buford, GA native has pledged to Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

Maggio, a 6-foot-2, 260 pound prospect, had been committed to the Demon Deacons since January 2024 and initially signed with the ACC program during the early signing period in December.

During his senior season in 2024, Maggio recorded 40 tackles, including seven tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and one interception.

He becomes the third commitment in the class of 2025 this week for the Tar Heels, joining quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk and placekicker Guytano Bartolomeo.

UNC now holds 14 commitments in the 2025 class, which ranks No. 73 in the country.