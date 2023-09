The second Power 5 opponent in three games is on tap for No. 20 North Carolina, as the Tar Heels host Minnesota on Saturday for A 3:30 PM kickoff at Kenan Stadium.

Both teams are 2-0, with the Tar Heels having beaten South Carolina and Appalachian State, and the Golden Gophers taking care of Nebraska and Eastern Michigan. Both of Minnesota’s games were at home.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to improve to 3-0: