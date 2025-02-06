North Carolina faces a must-win game Saturday afternoon when Pittsburgh visits for a 4 PM tip at the Smith Center.

In fact, this is a must-win game for the struggling Panthers, too.

UNC comes in having dropped four of its last five games with the lone win at home in overtime against Boston College. Carolina is 13-10 overall and 6-5 in the ACC.

Pitt comes in having lost six of its last eight games, with a win against UNC included in that stretch. The Panthers are 14-8 overall and 5-6 in the ACC.

The game will air on ESPNU.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Pitt:



